Raymond James Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $52.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. Parkland has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.