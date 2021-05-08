Raymond James Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $218.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

