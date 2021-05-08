Raymond James Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $218.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit