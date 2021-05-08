Raymond James Increases DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $56.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DISH Network by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

