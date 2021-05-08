Raymond James Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$159.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$119.00 to C$159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

Shares of TSU opened at C$156.31 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$46.84 and a 12-month high of C$157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.41.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

