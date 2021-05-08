Raymond James Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $27.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,263. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

