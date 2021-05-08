Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

TSE:SKE opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.