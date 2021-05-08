Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

