RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RE/MAX updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $36.33. 113,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

