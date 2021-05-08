REAL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,163.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $5,163.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00792330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.68 or 0.09631194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

