Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regency Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $65.36. 1,317,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

