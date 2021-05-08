Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.11 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,380. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

