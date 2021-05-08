Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.