Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $432.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $436.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.86 and a 200 day moving average of $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

