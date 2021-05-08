Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

