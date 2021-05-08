Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 445 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

