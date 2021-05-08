Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

NYSE:RGS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 622,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

