Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGA traded down $8.17 on Friday, reaching $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 948,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

