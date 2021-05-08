Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,933.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

