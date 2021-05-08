Ren (REN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136.38 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $136.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.