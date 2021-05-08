renDOGE Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $1.85 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 100.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

