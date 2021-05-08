Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit