Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.