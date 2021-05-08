Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit