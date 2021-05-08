Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RTOKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

