Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Earnings History for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit