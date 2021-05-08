Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

