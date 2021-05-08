Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.74-3.79 EPS.

Shares of RSG opened at $110.88 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

