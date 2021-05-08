Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PolarityTE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for PolarityTE in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolarityTE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.