Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

