Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Frank’s International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frank’s International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FI. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FI stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $869.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Frank’s International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

