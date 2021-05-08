Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.32 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

