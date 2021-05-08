Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.32 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Earnings History and Estimates for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit