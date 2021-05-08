Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $130.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.