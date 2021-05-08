Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

