Revlon (REV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Revlon (NYSE:REV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Revlon to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. On average, analysts expect Revlon to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. 162,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,497. The company has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Revlon has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

