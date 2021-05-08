Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 13551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

