Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €1.22 ($1.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €88.04 ($103.58). 151,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.91. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.