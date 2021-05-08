RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $28.20 million and approximately $375,762.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

