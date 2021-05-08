RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $93,739.36 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.