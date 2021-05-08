Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

