RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

RLI stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

