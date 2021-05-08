Robert Herdman Sells 10,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,500.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$478.27 million and a PE ratio of -42.31. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.