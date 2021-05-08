Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.09 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.