Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

RKT stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

