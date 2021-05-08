Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

RCKY stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

