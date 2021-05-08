Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.59.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $32.82 on Friday, reaching $317.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,761,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $309,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

