Rope Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $15,431.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.29 or 0.00090547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00251995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.32 or 0.01184732 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.37 or 0.00746485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,976.97 or 1.00200913 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

