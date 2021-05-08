Rosenblatt Securities Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.02.

Shares of Square stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. 14,836,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. Square has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Square by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

