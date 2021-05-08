Rosenblatt Securities Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.21.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.