Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $695.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

