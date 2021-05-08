Roth Capital Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $124.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 226,306 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit