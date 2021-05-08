Roth Capital Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $124.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 226,306 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.