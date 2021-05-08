Royal Bank of Canada Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $610.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

