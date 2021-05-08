Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $117.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

